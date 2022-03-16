Cardi B has unveiled herself as a huge My Chemical Romance fan, and please make this mean a collaboration awaits in the future.

“They don’t make music like this anymore,” the rapper tweeted on Wednesday, March 16th, accompanied by a short clip of the absolutely classic MCR song ‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’. At the time of writing, her tweet has been liked over 42,000 times and retweeted almost 10,000 times. Who knew there was such crossover between hip hop and emo fans.

While it’s unlikely that we’ll see Gerard Way and Cardi B sharing a stage anytime soon, maybe she’ll follow the example of Machine Gun Kelly and make the move from hip hop to pop punk. It certainly worked out for MGK, with his first pop-punk record, Tickets to My Downfall, topping the U.S. Billboard 200. I’m sure Travis Barker is positively salivating about the idea of getting to produce a Cardi B pop punk record.

They don’t make music like this anymore pic.twitter.com/hi44q9cDCV — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 15, 2022

After being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MCR’s hugely-anticipated reunion tour grows ever closer (Cardi B has undoubtedly already secured her ticket). Beginning in the U.K. in May, they’ll then hit Europe and the U.S. during the rest of the year. You can find full ticket information via Ticketmaster.

They won’t be in Australia until March 2023, though, after postponing their long-delayed return to the country by another year. In a statement at the time, MCR explained that the postponement was due to the “uncertainty regarding international border restrictions and indoor venue capacity limits.”

When they finally return, it will be MCR’s first shows in Australia since their Big Day Out performances in 2012. They’ll play three huge arena tour dates in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

For more on this topic, follow the Emo Observer.

Check out ‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’ by My Chemical Romance: