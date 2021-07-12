My Chemical Romance are making all our emo teen dreams come true with the news that their Danger Days-inspired makeup line has officially dropped.

Inspired by their 2010 album Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys, the emo icons have once again partnered with HipDot to deliver the new range.

The new release follows their Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge collection, which sold out instantly upon its release last year.

The range, which is available to pre-order between July 22 until July 29, includes a whole bunch of My Chemical Romance inspired treats, including an eye shadow palette, eyeliner duo, eye primer and a four-piece lip gloss set.

MCR fans we heard you loud and clear!

We’re doing things differently this time around to assure FANS get a chance to reserve their Limited Edition #HIPDOTxMCR 2 Collectors Set. All Collectors Sets will be made to order, just for you!

Pre-Orders will begin July 22-29 pic.twitter.com/iwubResJr6 — HipDot (@HipDotCosmetics) July 8, 2021

After many fans expressed disappointment over not being able to nab products from the first makeup range, HipDot said in a statement about its latest collaboration with My Chemical Romance: “We’re doing things differently this time around to assure FANS get a chance to reserve their Limited Edition #HIPDOTxMCR 2 Collectors Set.”

“All Collectors Sets will be Made to order just for you!”

Each item is also embossed with the spider that appears on the Danger Days album cover, and the collection is vegan and cruelty-free.

Pre-orders for the My Chemical Romance Danger Days inspired collection are available from July 22 – July 29, and will be available to ship to the USA, Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Ireland & Netherlands.

You can pre-order the collection here.

In other My Chemical Romance news, the group’s former drummer Bob Bryar recently sold off a drum kit he used while a part of the iconic emo act, raking in a whopping US $14,100.

The kit, which Bryar auctioned to raise money for the Williamson County Animal Control and Adoption Centre, was used during the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards, recording sessions for The Black Parade, as well as the subsequent tour.

“Hi. This is my very last drum kit and it’s ready for a new home. I used this kit when mychem opened the MTV VMA’s in 2005, the following tour, and for some of the parade record. You can youtube the VMA’s to see it in action,” Bryar said in the listing for the custom-made instrument.

“The finish was created to match the Helena days. It’s a very dark red sparkle that is almost black. it’s my favourite finish of all of the kits I’ve had.”

Bryar added that there’s also a little extra piece of memorabilia that comes as part of the kit.

“If you look closely there is still some confetti from the tour that snuck into the bass drum hole. I’ll leave that in there for you.”

“I will include the road case that was custom made for it. the case has spaces for all of the pieces… the bass drum, rack tom, floor tom, and snare drum. It also has the my chemical romance logo from the continuing tour that we were on. If i remember correctly the case alone was $1700.”

He added: “The drums have been in my house for a long time now so i can take these pictures now. the case is at the storage facility so i don’t have a good picture of it right now.

“When/if they sell, i will go to the storage facility to get the case and i’ll add some other stuff while i’m there. I can add a DW9000 pedal and maybe a stand or 2 or whatever else I find in there.

“Just like all of the other drum kits, the money will be donated to the Williamson county animal control and adoption centre.

Bryar left My Chemical Romance back in 2010, before retiring from the music industry completely in 2014.

