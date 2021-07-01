My Chemical Romance fans could have a chance to own a piece of MCR history with the news that former drummer Bob Bryar is selling a drum kit he used while in the emo act.

The kit, which Bryar is auctioning to raise money for the Williamson County Animal Control and Adoption Centre, was used during the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards, recording sessions for The Black Parade, as well as the subsequent tour.

“Hi. This is my very last drum kit and it’s ready for a new home. I used this kit when mychem opened the MTV VMA’s in 2005, the following tour, and for some of the parade record. You can youtube the VMA’s to see it in action,” Bryar said in the listing for the custom-made instrument.

“The finish was created to match the Helena days. It’s a very dark red sparkle that is almost black. it’s my favourite finish of all of the kits I’ve had.”

Bryar added that there’s also a little extra piece of memorabilia that comes as part of the kit.

“If you look closely there is still some confetti from the tour that snuck into the bass drum hole. I’ll leave that in there for you.”

“I will include the road case that was custom made for it. the case has spaces for all of the pieces… the bass drum, rack tom, floor tom, and snare drum. It also has the my chemical romance logo from the continuing tour that we were on. If i remember correctly the case alone was $1700.”

He added: “The drums have been in my house for a long time now so i can take these pictures now. the case is at the storage facility so i don’t have a good picture of it right now.

“When/if they sell, i will go to the storage facility to get the case and i’ll add some other stuff while i’m there. I can add a DW9000 pedal and maybe a stand or 2 or whatever else I find in there.

“Just like all of the other drum kits, the money will be donated to the Williamson county animal control and adoption centre.

“The sizes of the drums are very interesting and they sound awesome.”

You can view the listing in full here.

Bryar left My Chemical Romance back in 2010, before retiring from the music industry completely in 2014.

Check out My Chemical Romance perform ‘Helena’ at the 2005 MTV VMAs: