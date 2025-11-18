Rejoice, emo kids – The Used and My Chemical Romance are getting back together again.

Announced on Wednesday, My Chemical Romance will perform at LA’s famous Hollywood Bowl on Friday, October 30, 2026, with The Used to feature as special guests.

The big news comes after The Used frontman Bert McCracken told Rolling Stone AU/NZ in a recent interview that the bands are working on something big together.

“They’ve been just begging us to tour and we’re like, Stadiums? Nah, we’ll do the 1200 cap,” he joked.

“But there’s a big plan for next year. We’re doing a split EP, not with My Chemical Romance, but with just half the band. We’ve joined forces via a super group.”

When pressed on the plans, The Used bassist Jeph shrugged with a smile: “I don’t know.”

Before splitting in 2013, My Chemical Romance teamed with The Used to release a charity cover of Queen and David Bowie’s Under Pressure in 2005 following a tsunami disaster in South Asia.

The Used recently wrapped an Australian tour in celebration of their 25th anniversary, built around full-album performances of their first three records: The Used (2002), In Love and Death (2004), and Lies for the Liars (2007).