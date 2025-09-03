Are The Used and My Chemical Romance about to give us the reunion we’ve been waiting for?

In recent years since My Chemical Romance reunited, Bert McCracken, frontman of US favourites The Used, has teased plans for the two bands to tour together again, given they did multiple times in the 2000s.

McCracken has previously said that a joint headline run would be “the biggest tour of all time”.

Now, in a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ during The Used’s current Australian tour, McCracken has dropped another huge tease for fans.

“They’ve been just begging us to tour and we’re like, Stadiums? Nah, we’ll do the 1200 cap,” he joked.

“But there’s a big plan for next year. We’re doing a split EP, not with My Chemical Romance, but with just half the band. We’ve joined forces via a super group.”

When pressed on the plans, The Used bassist Jeph shrugged with a smile: “I don’t know.”

Before splitting in 2013, My Chemical Romance teamed with The Used to release a charity cover of Queen and David Bowie’s Under Pressure in 2005 following a tsunami disaster in South Asia.

The Used are currently touring the country in celebration of their 25th anniversary, built around full-album performances of their first three records: The Used (2002), In Love and Death (2004), and Lies for the Liars (2007).

Meanwhile, My Chemical Romance are in the midst of a stadium tour in the US. At their recent show in Chicago, the band was joined on stage by The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan to perform “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”.

Prior to the performance, singer Gerard Way spoke of his love for the Pumpkins, and how seeing the band’s tour around Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness inspired his own music. “We saw that and was like, ‘We would love to do this, it would be real fucking amazing.”