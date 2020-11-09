This week is NAIDOC week, and there a bunch of online events happening that you can enjoy from the safety of your own home. We’re taking a look at the best online celebrations of the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

NAIDOC in the City online

The City of Sydney will be hosting a NAIDOC in the City online, a celebration of music, dance, and discussion that can be embraced safely at home. This year, NAIDOC will explore the theme, ‘Always Was, Always Will Be’ — in recognition that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are the Traditional Owners and ongoing custodians of the land they have occupied for over 65,000 years.

This celebration will see musical performances from the inimitable Ziggy Ramo, who’s debut album Black Thoughts, is one of the most imperative, excellent releases of the year.

Ramo will be joined by fellow hip hop prodigy Barkaa, who was recently named one of this country’s top 5 female rappers by triple j. NAIDOC in the city will also see a performance from the transcendental r&b artist Mi-Kaisha.

In addition to a roster of exemplary music acts, Muggera Dancers will also be hosting an online dance workshop.

Isol-Aid NAIDOC Celebration

Isol-aid has teamed up with Candice Lorrae of The Merindas to curate a special NAIDOC week celebration. The program will see performances from Boox Kid, Bumby, Deeya Mithadda (Dance Spirit), Dobby, Lyrical Instinct, Madi Colville, Monica Karo, The Merindas and The Struggling Kings. With N’arweet Dr Carolyn Briggs AM delivering a Welcome to Country. It’s all going down on Saturday, November 14th.

Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre



CPAC will deliver an expansive digital program of events to roll out over the week in celebration of the First Nations people of Liverpool. The NAIDOC Digital Program will see a trove of community-led content highlighting Indigenous voices. Find the program below:

Monday 9 November: Welcome, Mayoral Message and NAIDOC Voices Premiere (11am).

Tuesday 10 November: Paul Teerman Workshop and Stories in Language, collection highlight of First Nations Artists – programs in collaboration with Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre (11am).

Wednesday 11 November: Music performances by ELEEA, Deline Briscoe and Jaydan Lillyist (2pm) and online screening of THE AUSTRALIAN DREAM (book here) (7pm).

Thursday 12 November: Library Storytime, Performance and Workshop by Gumaroy Newman (11am).

Friday 13 November: NAIDOC Community – including a talk on artefacts, weaving, cooking demonstration and instructional workout video by Rhys Wesser, former South Sydney Rabbitoh (11am).

NAIDOC at NCIE

Tuesday 10 November: Anger to Action Live Discussion Panel — Wiradjuri and Badu Island woman Lynda-June Coe, Malyangapa and Barkindji artist Barkaa and Gamiliaraay man Michael O’Loughlin from IndigenousX will take part in a discussion on “ways in which we can best channel our energy into constructive outcomes and bring about real change for mob and community.” Head to the Facebook event for details. (1pm)

Wednesday 11 November: Livestreamed storytime with Luke Carroll head to Facebook for more information. Kicks off at 2pm.

Wednesday 11 November: Caring for Country live Discussion Panel, the panel will see an expansive exploration and reflection of this year’s NAIDOC theme, ‘Always Was, Always Will Be’

Art Gallery of NSW

The Art Gallery of NSW will be hosting live-streamed event NAIDOC Week Art After Hours Online, from the Gallery’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

On Wednesday 11th, Archibald Prize finalist Blak Douglas and Aboriginal rights activist Vanessa Turnbull-Roberts will take part in an in conversation to discuss sovereignty and the amplification of First Nations stories through their work and creative practice. The discussion kicks off at 7:30pm.

On Wednesday 18th, Art Gallery of NSW curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art Coby Edgar in conversation with artist Marlene Rubuntja about her sculptures in Joy, their friendship and the importance of community, culture and creativity. Kicks off at 7:30pm.

Thelma Plum Live At The Wireless

triple j will broadcast a special live concert of Thelma Plum and friends performing in Brisbane on Live At The Wireless on Monday 9 November at 8pm and Sunday 15 November at 5pm.