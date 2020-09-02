Napalm Death frontman Mark “Barney” Greenway has added his two cents to the face mask debate, saying that wearing a mask during the COVID pandemic “shows respect for your fellow human beings.”

Speaking on the Lambgoat Vanflip podcast, Barney discussed the way in which the United Kingdom has handled the coronavirus pandemic, saying: “This push for economic opening or whatever has meant that, inevitably, there are rises in cases in a lot of places.”

“I’m no scientist, but the probability, to me, seems like it’s gonna go up significantly; I just get that feeling. So that’s where we are at the moment.

As for whether UK citizens have been diligent in wearing masks to stop further spread of the virus, Barney said, “People are wearing masks, generally speaking. But the whole idea of wearing the mask is to, of course, protect anybody if you’re carrying the virus. But you still have to socially distance; otherwise, you’re defeating the object of the exercise.”

“I’m very pro mask, I must be honest. I just think it’s a human thing. If you can’t be bothered to even partially protect people around you, then I don’t know what that says for people.

“Just because you’re asked to wear a mask, is that really like a pair of handcuffs on a person?” the rocker asked rhetorically.

“I don’t get that mindset. I just don’t get the logic of it… And I think it shows respect for your fellow human beings to wear a mask, actually,” he said, adding, “Cos it says, ‘You know what? It might not be the endgame, but at least I value your safety, as a fellow human being.”

Check out Mark “Barney” Greenway of Napalm Death on Lamb Goat: