Napalm Death almost destroyed NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. In a good way.

The heavy English band played a riotous 19-minute set inside the NPR office — watch below.

Their short setlist featured three tracks from their debut album Scum — which interestingly featured no current band members — including “Instinct of Survival” and “You Suffer”.

Napalm Death were very proud to play a Tiny Desk Concert.

“Let me say, we are here to heartily support public access broadcasting,” the band’s Barney Greenway told those watching in the NPR office.

“Unfortunately, it is under attack from all sides, in the UK as well as over here, and we have to take care of it. It’s precious. It has to be preserved.”

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The band — Greenway played alongside guitarist John Cooke, bassist Matt Sheridan, and drummer Danny Herrera — also included tracks from their most recent album, 2020’s Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism, as well as cuts from 2012’s Utilitarian and 2009’s Time Waits for No Slave.

Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism, however, wasn’t actually their most recent album. Napalm Death joined forces with US rock band Melvins last year for Savage Imperial Death March, a fully collaborative studio album.

“[…] it’s an album you didn’t know you always wanted but now can’t live without… Enthusiastically recommended,” wrote The Sleeping Shaman in a mostly positive review.

“Melvins fans will eagerly embrace this album, and Napalm Death fans should at least be willing to give it a listen,” Ghost Cult Magazine wrote in another mostly positive review.

Napalm Death hail from the West Midlands in England, and have been active since the early ’80s.

Foo Fighters also recently squeezed into NPR’s office for a Tiny Desk Concert.

The US rock band played five songs during their set in the tight space, including “Spit Shine”, a standout track on their new album Your Favorite Toy.

Before playing “Learn to Fly”, a classic Foo Fighters song, Dave Grohl told those watching on in the office, “It’s an honour to be here.”