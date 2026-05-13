Foo Fighters squeezed into NPR’s office for a special Tiny Desk concert.

The band played five songs during their set in the tight space, including “Spit Shine”, a standout track on their new album Your Favorite Toy.

Before playing “Learn to Fly”, a classic Foo Fighters song, Dave Grohl told those watching on in the office, “It’s an honour to be here.”

“I’ve watched so many of these Tiny Desk shows and have a bunch of favourites. I have to say, when I saw Trouble Funk squeeze into this tiny little office space here, I was like, ‘It’s not that tiny.’ … But it’s great to be here.”

Watch their full Tiny Desk concert below.

Foo Fighters recently promoted Your Favorite Toy with a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, performing album track “Window”.

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Grohl also sat down with the host for a wide-ranging chat that covered everything from the dark days after Nirvana’s end to the pride he feels watching his daughter, Violet Grohl, launch her own music career.

“When Nirvana ended I didn’t know what to do,” Grohl told Colbert.

“I didn’t know if I wanted to continue playing music. It made me sad to think of playing in another band. Losing Nirvana, losing Kurt [Cobain], was a really dark, emotional experience.”

Your Favorite Toy debuted at No. 3 on the ARIA Albums and Vinyl Albums chart. All 12 albums from the US giants have reached the top 10, with eight going to No. 1: One By One in 2002, In Your Honor in 2005, Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace in 2007, Wasting Light in 2011, Sonic Highways in 2014, Concrete And Gold in 2017, Medicine At Midnight in 2021, and But Here We Are in 2023.

The release of Your Favorite Toy comes ahead of Foo Fighters’ Australian and New Zealand stadium tour, which will take the band to the two countries between November 2026 and January 2027.

Check out their full tour dates and ticket details here.