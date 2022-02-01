Baton Rouge artist, NBA Youngboy, has recently come out accusing his label, Atlantic Records, of misconduct on his behalf.

Youngboy had this to say on the matter, “Why black ball me I’m the good guy!!? I was going #1 two weeks straight with a mixtape so they took it down off the charts I don’t give a f**k you still can’t stop me.” He said this in his now-deleted Youtube community post.

Colors, the mixtape in question, debuted on January 21, 2022, to a number 2 spot on the billboard 200. While the 20 track deluxe edition is still available for streaming on Spotify it is not available on Apple for unknown reasons. Youngboy also warns fellow artists not to sign with Atlantic Records, “…don’t sign to Atlantic if you a artist they not gone support you especially if you live a certain way’

Many of NBA Youngboy’s fans have expressed their outrage and support and have even created a petition for the release of Youngboy from his record deal.

“His music is not promoted by the label, and he is not assisted in any way by that label (Atlantic Records),” wrote the petition organizer. “They simply sit and collect money. We need a change right now; WE are sick of labels exploiting their artists and refusing to let them out of their cheap contract that they signed when they were younger…” Youngboy’s supporters went further, “YoungBoy secured a 2-million-dollar deal with Atlantic Records in late 2017. Even we, the supporters, believed it was a bad deal. Fast forward to 2022, YoungBoy has made millions for that same label, and he is their BEST artist….But he only gets a fraction of that money, which isn’t right. WE MUST GET YB OUT OF THAT SLAVE DEAL RIGHT NOW.”

Youngboy certainly is a prolific artist and has generated much profit for Atlantic Records, a label that isn’t new to coming under fire from its artists. Not only did he chart 20 albums in the Billboard 200 since 2017, but he did it all before turning 23.

‘Colors’ is available for streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, and Youtube.