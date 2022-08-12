After Kodak Black called fans of NBA YoungBoy ‘irritating’, the rapper fired back at Black for the disrespect.

NBA YoungBoy may be off Instagram now, but he did not leave the platform without clearing the air with Kodak Black. After Black insulted NBA YoungBoy’s fans ‘irritating’, the latter made it clear to Black that he would not tolerate the disrespect towards his fans.

Before deactivating his account ahead of what he claims is his last album, YoungBoy posted a photo of himself. He captioned this: “To be honest I really don’t care about this being my last album. I finally can say I completed something.”

“I ain’t finish school. I never finish nothing but my smoke… but nah gangster I then shedded tears from the way y’all been doing me but it’s all for the better. tell li Dave and my grandma I completed something and I’m doing fine.” he added.

Tucked away at the end of his message, however, was a jab at Kodak Black for his comments from last week.

“Ps. you don’t like my fans I don’t like you ‘pussy’ #TLS,” he added.

While YoungBoy and Kodak Black had been frequent collaborators until for some time, their relationship soured in 2020 after Black accused YoungBoy of ratting him out to the police in connection with a stabbing incident in his home. Since then, the two have taken multiple digs at each other – both through music and online.

Last week, thus, was only the most recent jab in what has been a line of disses and taunts. Black took to Twitter to go on a tirade about YoungBoy’s fans, taking particular issue with the hashtag #YBBetter.

“Bra I like YoungBoy music its just this ***** fans homie! Or whoever tf behind all this #YBBetter shit,” Kodak said. “That shit be irritating… and can’t nobody else say they dont feel me, a ***** too real I aint hating on no fuckin body I just say what everybody else scared to say.”

“***** can’t even post a cheeseburger without they ass under a post talm bout ‘YB post his burger better,'” he went on to say. “I love it that’s kool but the shit b irritating af homie, y’all stay on dat ***** page wit dat shit.”

Check out Kodak Black’s original tweets and NBA YoungBoy’s response: