A screenshot of a text correspondence with NBA Youngboy recently revealed that YB said his next album will be his last before retirement.
A leaked text message that is allegedly from NBA Youngboy shares that YB may be thinking of retiring after his next album. NBA YB has shared some messages on social media recently that have his fans worried for him. With this new leak, it could provide further context to the emotions swirling within him that prompted those messages.
NBA YoungBoy says he's retiring after his next album 😳
NBA Youngboy fans are worried about the artist’s mental health after he posted a saddening message on his Instagram story. Fans in his comments seemed worried and offered consolation and comforting words for the young artist.
“I hope you okay
thank you for supporting me
I’m hurting and tired”
#NBAYoungBoy fans are worried about him after he posted this cryptic message 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0cVSYSP4J0
NBA Youngboy has also recently been accused by Playboi Carti fans of biting Carti’s flow. While there is no evidence that this is the reason for his post, it could be another factor adding to his stress on top of his exploitative record deal and various legal issues at the young age of 22.
The latest event in the YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Playboi Carti beef is getting both fanbases to come out on Twitter to clash over the two artists.
The drama at hand started with a snippet of the track ‘Syracuse’ that came out March 3rd, 2022, which is speculated to appear on YoungBoy and Dababy’s collaborative album Better Than You. In the song, YB’s vocals are pitched up to the point where his flow is unrecognizable when compared to his usual sound, which prompted Playboi Carti’s fans to begin accusing YoungBoy of biting, or ripping, Carti’s high pitch sound.
The snippet, which has now been deleted from Twitter, is fairly short and features only a single bar from YB before skipping forward at seemingly random intervals. The Baton Rouge artist’s lyrics go as follows:
“Glizzy, glizzy, show ’em what that Draco do (Blatt! Blatt!)/Pass that drank from Syracuse (Ha! Ha!)/Millions, millions, Bentley, Bentley, Lamb’ truck too.”
Fans of Playboi Carti were quick to point out that not only did NBA YoungBoy’s vocals match the sound of Carti’s but so did his rhyme scheme. After the initial accusations of Carti’s fanbase, a response from YB’s base was only a matter of time as the two groups’ collision ensued on Twitter.