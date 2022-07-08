A screenshot of a text correspondence with NBA Youngboy recently revealed that YB said his next album will be his last before retirement.

A leaked text message that is allegedly from NBA Youngboy shares that YB may be thinking of retiring after his next album. NBA YB has shared some messages on social media recently that have his fans worried for him. With this new leak, it could provide further context to the emotions swirling within him that prompted those messages.

“NBA YoungBoy says he’s retiring after his next album”

NBA YoungBoy says he’s retiring after his next album 😳 pic.twitter.com/72tePWdUnE — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) July 8, 2022

NBA Youngboy fans are worried about the artist’s mental health after he posted a saddening message on his Instagram story. Fans in his comments seemed worried and offered consolation and comforting words for the young artist.