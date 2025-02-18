Titans of extreme progressive metal, Ne Obliviscaris, have announced a full national tour across all capital cities this June—yes, that includes Perth.

This will be the band’s most ambitious Australian tour yet, featuring a special two-hour set where they will perform both Citadel and Exul in full.

Formed in Melbourne in 2003, it was Citadel that truly launched Ne Obliviscaris into the international metal scene upon its release in 2014. To celebrate its decade-long impact, the band recently released a remastered edition, breathing new life into every intricate detail of its sonic landscape.

Adding to the excitement, the tour will mark the Australian debut of new frontman James Dorton on vocals. Dorton has spent the past two years touring internationally with the band, and NeO is eager to finally introduce him to their home audience.

The band commented on the upcoming tour; “We are excited to announce that we will be performing both our Citadel and Exul albums in full for you all. This 2 hour set is going to be our biggest ever here in Australia and we can’t wait to create some more special memories with our Aussie fans. Check out details of our VIP experience to come hang out with us before each show. See you in June! – NeO”

Ne Obliviscaris continues to push the boundaries of progressive metal, blending technical prowess with emotional intensity, and this tour will undoubtedly be an unmissable event for metal fans across the country.

For all ticket info, head to neobliviscaris.com.au. VIP Experience Packages are available.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Ne Obliviscaris ‘Citadel/Exul’ Australian Tour – 2025 Dates

Tue, June 10 – Magnet House, Perth

Thu, June 12 – Lion Arts, Adelaide

Fri, June 13 – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Sat, June 14 – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Sun, June 15 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 9 a.m. local time, with a Patreon pre-sale kicking off Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 9 a.m.