Ne-Yo has announced his return Down Under, revealing the Australia and New Zealand leg of his ‘Champagne and Roses’ tour.

The Grammy-winning artist was last in on our shores in January 2023 for the new hip hop and R&B festival Juicy Fest alongside Nelly and Ja Rule, which included dates in both Australia and New Zealand.

The tour kicks off on September 26th at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, followed by Adelaide Entertainment Centre on September 28th, RAC Arena Perth on September 29th, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on October 2nd, and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on October 3rd. The tour then heads to New Zealand for just one show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on October 5th.

Real name Shaffer Chimere Smith, Ne-Yo will be joined on tour by Georgia-raised R&B singer-songwriter Lloyd. General public tickets will go on sale on Monday, April 22nd at 11am local time.

New Zealand customers can access presale tickets for all New Zealand shows starting at 10am local time on Wednesday, April 17th (sign up here).

Mastercard cardholders in Australia and New Zealand have special access to presale tickets from Wednesday, April 17th at 10am until Friday, April 19th, at 10am (sign up here).

For complete ticket information, you can visit: livenation.com.au & livenation.co.nz.

Ne-Yo’s headline tour will arrive some two years after the release of his latest studio album, Self Explanatory, which dropped in 2022 and featured the likes of Jeremih, Yung Blue, and Trippie Redd. In the time between he has released a new single this year “Sage” featuring Eric Bellinger, and continued to rack up his film and television credits.

As well as playing tracks from his latest album, fans can also expect classic Ne-Yo hits such as “So Sick”, Sexy Love”, “Closer”, “Because of You”, and “Miss Independent”.

NE-YO CHAMPAGNE & ROSES TOUR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2024

WITH SPECIAL GUEST LLOYD

Tickets on sale Monday, April 2nd at 11am

Mastercard pre-sale: Wednesday, April 17th at 10am

One NZ pre-sale: Wednesday, April 17th at 10am

Live Nation pre-sale: Friday, April 19th at 11am

Thursday, September 26th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, September 28th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, September 29

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Wednesday, October 2nd

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, October 3rd

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, October 5th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ