50 Cent and Ja Rule have one of the longest-running rivalries in hip hop history, but you know what might tip the scales in the former’s favour? If Fiddy put on a Fyre Fest and did it RIGHT.

Ja Rule infamously co-founded the soon-to-be-disastrous Fyre Fest alongside US businessman Billy McFarland in 2017. The fallout from the failed Fyre Fest dominated news headlines, even leading to a detailed Netflix documentary, The Greatest Party That Never Happened. For his part in it all, McFarland would spend four years in prison for financial crimes.

While appearing on the first episode of ‘The Music Network Podcast’, McFarland discussed his vision for a second Fyre Fest with the hosts, The Brag Media Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief Poppy Reid, and it turns out he’d love 50 Cent to be involved.

“I do think it would be funny to have 50 cent at Fyre 2,” McFarland said with a smile, alluding to the rapper’s notorious rivalry with Ja Rule. “Just for some irony!”

“He’s not a partner in the festival, but I do think it would be funny if he performed at Fyre 2,” the businessman added.

McFarland also told the Girgis and Reid about his remorse over the first Fyre Fest. “Paying everybody back is the most important thing for me,” he said. “I think I violated the trust of people who supported me for four or five years.”

Fyre Fest 2, McFarland said on the podcast, will be about ““an experience with music being the backdrop.”

An announcement is slated to be made sometime soon, with the date announce for early winter 2025, the identify of the partner named, a Caribbean location, and a lineup.

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, McFarland chatted about Kanye West, his Fyre Fest co-founder Ja Rule, and much more. Watch and listen to the full episode above.

The first episode of ‘The Music Network Podcast’ is out now, available on all major podcast platforms and Youtube.