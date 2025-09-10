Focus Features has released the first trailer for Song Sung Blue, an on-screen adaptation of the true story of Neil Diamond tribute artists Lightning & Thunder.

The film, set for release on December 25th, stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson in the lead roles of Mike and Claire Sardina, real-life Milwaukee musicians who found unexpected success performing as Neil Diamond “interpreters” Lightning & Thunder.

Director and screenwriter Craig Brewer drew from Greg Koh’s 2008 documentary of the same name to craft this musical tale, a tale that borrows its title from Diamond’s 1972 hit “Song Sung Blue”, positioning the 84-year-old singer-songwriter’s catalogue as the foundation for the story.

The real-life artists never met or performed with Diamond himself, and Mike Sardina died in 2006, but the pair remain homegrown heroes in their home city of Milwaukee.

Jackman, fresh from MCU stardom in Deadpool and Wolverine, brings his musical theatre credentials to the role of late musician Mike Sardina, with luscious locks, sequin shirts and bell-bottom pants to complete the Neil Diamond look. Jackman is well-known for his musical skills, having previously starred in Les Misérables and The Greatest Showman, which positions him well for the vocal-heavy role.

Hudson, who has a discography of her own, takes on the role of Claire, completing the musical duo at the heart of the story. Hudson most recently starred in the Netflix comedy series Running Point, in which she plays the president of a legendary professional basketball team.

The supporting cast includes Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, Hudson Hensley, Fisher Stevens and Jim Belushi, with John Davis and John Fox producing for Davis Entertainment alongside Craig Brewer. Song Sung Blue also stands to break up the recent monotony of musical biopic blockbusters by shifting away from a singular focus on their artist of choice, instead to some of their most influential fans.

You can watch the full trailer for Song Sung Blue below.