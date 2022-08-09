Legendary Australian musician Neil Murray is returning to Melbourne for a special one-off performance in October.

Murray and his band will take to the stage at Memo Music Hall on Saturday, October 1st. “I look forward to stepping out with a band at St Kilda’s iconic venue,” Murray says about the upcoming show.

He’ll be joined on the night by special guests Kerryn Fields and Áine Tyrrell. Tickets for the show are on sale now via Try Booking.

One of the founding members of the hugely influential Aboriginal rock group Warumpi Band, Murray was the songwriter behind some of the pioneering band’s most iconic anthems, including ‘My Island Home’ and ‘Blackfella Whitefella’.

Over four decades, Murray has continued to consistently release records, the last two coming in 2019 with the solo release Blood and Longing and Tjungu, a collaboration with Warumpi Band co-founder Sammy Butcher.

In 2021, Murray released the powerful single ‘Keep Rolling On’, co-written with Yolngu singer Yirrmal Marika, which featured the wonderful vocals of Emma Donovan.

Over the years, Murray’s music has been covered by names like Missy Higgins, Mary Black, Powderfinger, and Liz Stringer. “One of the finest songwriters this country has ever produced,” Rhythms​ Magazine said about the singer. “Simply one of the greatest singer/songwriters Australia has ever produced,” Australian country music icon Lee Kernaghan hailed.

‘My Island Home’ was also honoured by being selected into the National Film and Television Sound Archive’s ‘Sounds of Australia’ series, an accolade reserved for recordings “with cultural, historical and aesthetic significance and relevance, which inform or reflect life in Australia.”

