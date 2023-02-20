Legendary Australian singer-songwriter Neil Murray is bringing out his new album next month.

Titled The Telling, this will be the Warumpi Band co-founder’s 10th original solo album, testament to his consistent songwriting.

Recorded in Melbourne by Roger Bergodaz and mixed in Sydney by Ted Howard, The Telling is set to include some of Murray’s strongest songwriting in years.

The album also features contributions from a wide range of musicians, including Bill Heckenberg on drums, Craig Kelly on bass, and Damien Neil on mandolin and guitar.

Ahead of the album’s release on March 31st, Murray has shared its first single, ‘Broken Land’, today. A raucous country rock anthem, it’s the ideal initial teaser for the full record.

To celebrate The Telling, Murray will be hitting the road in April for an East Coast tour, beginning in Sydney on April 14th and ending in Birregurra on April 29th (see full dates below). Melanie Horsnell and Trudy Fatnowna will provide support at different dates.

And it’s set to be a special year for the singer-songwriter for another reason, with 2023 marking four decades since Warumpi Band released their seminal debut single ‘Jailanguru Pakarnu (Out from Jail)’.

Murray was the songwriter behind some of the pioneering Aboriginal rock band’s most iconic anthems, including ‘My Island Home’ and ‘Blackfella Whitefella’.

Over the years, Murray’s music has been covered by names like Missy Higgins, Mary Black, Powderfinger, and Liz Stringer. “One of the finest songwriters this country has ever produced,” Rhythms​ Magazine said about the singer. “Simply one of the greatest singer/songwriters Australia has ever produced,” Australian country music icon Lee Kernaghan hailed.

Neil Murray’s ‘Broken Land’ is out now. The Telling is out March 31st via Island Home Music (pre-save/pre-order here).

Neil Murray 2023 Album Tour

Friday, April 14th

GREAT CLUB, MARRICKVILLE, NSW

Support: Melanie Horsnell

Tickets

Saturday, April 15th

MILTON THEATRE, MILTON. NSW

Support: Melanie Horsnell

Tickets

Sunday, April 16th

SMITHS ALTERNATIVE, CANBERRA

Support: Melanie Horsnell

Tickets

Sunday, April 23rd

NORTHCOTE SOCIAL CLUB, NORTHCOTE, VIC

Matinee Show – 1PM start

Support: Trudy Fatnowna

Tickets

Saturday, April 29th

BIRREGURRA TOWN HALL, BIRREGURRA, VIC

Support: Trudy Fatnowna

Tickets