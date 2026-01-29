Legendary singer‑songwriter Neil Young has ramped up his fight against big tech, this time pointing his criticism squarely at Apple and Verizon for their financial support of Donald Trump.

Per Rolling Stone, in a new post on his official Neil Young Archives site, the rock icon said he’s done with his Verizon flip phone, accusing the carrier of backing the Trump administration with “big $” and vowing to cut financial ties wherever possible.

“I can’t use a Verizon phone,” Young wrote, explaining that he’s exploring switching to a provider he believes doesn’t support the former US president. “I am trying to not support the companies that support the regime with huge donations, just to cover their own asses, while people are being shot in the streets of America, not just Minnesota, America!”

He didn’t hold back against Apple either. While he still uses an Apple computer, he says he won’t be paying for any future upgrades – arguing that doing so ultimately funnels money to the tech giant, which he claims also supports “The Regime”.

“Tim Cook, the CEO, falling over backwards to support the regime! He was at the Melania premiere at the White House just the other night, kissing ass. Yikes! What a world,” he wrote.

He even threatened legal action if his existing computer becomes unusable without new expensive software updates.

Beyond his own tech choices, Young linked to a list of contact details for executives at a range of major corporations, including Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft, encouraging fans to pressure them over their business dealings with US immigration authorities and law enforcement.

“Let them know you are opposed to their doing business with ICE and the un-American and illegal actions of ICE, including unwarranted killing, tear-gassing, kidnapping, and arresting of innocent people,” he wrote.

This comes less than a week after he officially removed all his music from Amazon, in a new move against Jeff Bezos and Trump, and gave it all to the people of Greenland for free.

“My music will never be available on Amazon, as long as it is owned by Bezos. My position is unfortunately harmful to my record company in the short term, but I think the message I am sending is important and clear,” he wrote of his decision.

Earlier in the week, in a Zoom chat with members of his archive, the 80‑year‑old also shared updates on his next album, revealing he’s written several new songs – one of them born out of a melody that just wouldn’t leave his head. He even read lyrics from one track, touching on themes of misty revolutions and personal reflection.

“Soon I might be going/So I wanted you to know/It was Christmas in the Rockies/Just like summer with no snow/The Crimson Pirate was showing at the movies/It’s the one you really should see/The water is like diamonds/And the ships are on the sea/The answer to our questions is lingering in the mist/And the revolution is coming like a fighter with a fist.”

He also reflected on turning 80, saying the milestone hasn’t fazed him and that he’s just focusing on staying healthy and active — he’s even been enjoying long walks in high altitude terrain.