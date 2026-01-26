Neil Young has officially removed all his music from Amazon, and in a new move against Jeff Bezos and Donald Trump, has given it all to the people of Greenland for free.

In October, Young pledged to removing his music from the platform, arguing that Bezos’ ownership – while being a “backer” of the President – is hard to ignore. And in a more recent post on his own Neil Young Archives site, the 79-year-old icon doubled down, once again slamming Bezos for supporting the current US administration.

“The president’s international policies and his support of ICE make it impossible for me to ignore his actions,” he wrote. “If you feel as I do, I strongly recommend that you do not use Amazon. There are many ways to avoid Amazon and support individual Americans and American companies that supply the same products. I have done that with my music and people who are looking can find it in a lot of other places.

“My music will never be available on Amazon, as long as it is owned by Bezos. My position is unfortunately harmful to my record company in the short term, but I think the message I am sending is important and clear,” he added.

Young’s catalogue and a vast archive of live concerts, studio outtakes, and concert films are available on the Neil Young Archives site now, in super high definition sound. For most, prices range from $24.99 to $99.99 a year – but for the people of Greenland, it’s now free after he gifted it in response to Trump’s threats against the nation.

“I hope my music and music films will ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing from our unpopular and hopefully temporary government,” he wrote. “It is my sincere wish for you to be able to enjoy all of my music in your beautiful Greenland home, in its highest quality.

“This is an offer of peace and love. All the music I made during the last 62 years is yours to hear. You can renew for free was long as you’re in Greenland. We do hope other organisations will follow in the spirit of our example.”

Residents of Greenland can go to NeilYoungArchives.com/Greenland to sign up.

This isn’t the first time Young has used his music as leverage. Back in 2022, he famously pulled his songs from Spotify, accusing the platform of allowing misinformation on popular podcasts like Joe Rogan’s, a move that spotlighted debates around content responsibility on streaming services and made headlines across the industry.

Young noted that leaving Spotify cost his approximately 60% of his global streaming income. In 2024, he returned to Spotify after concluding that other services – like Amazon or Apple – were also hosting Rogan’s podcast, making his protest unsustainable.