Aussie Neil Young fanatics rejoice, a series of shows paying tribute to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s beloved discography have been announced.

Celebrating Neil Young: From Harvest to Harvest Moon will feature vocalists Jeff Martin from The Tea Party, Richie Lewis from Tumbleweed, and Golden Guitar winner Shane Nicholson covering Young’s biggest hits in Brisbane on August 22nd, Sydney on August 23rd, Adelaide on September 11th, and Melbourne on September 12th.

The draw for a tour, which won’t even feature Young, reflects the cult-like following the Canadian-born musician has maintained since dropping his eponymous debut solo album in 1968 followed by 22 studio albums featuring cornerstones such as Harvest and Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere.

The Aussie tribute will follow Young headlining Glastonbury Festival in July and a European tour alongside new backing band The Chrome Hearts, who released their first single together in January titled “Big Change”, with expectations a full studio album will be dropped later this year.

Despite his ongoing fanfare, Young recently expressed his concerns that US President Donald Trump would now allow him to return to America after the conclusion of his tour.

“If I talk about Donald J. Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminum (sic) blanket,” he wrote on the Neil Young Archives.

“That is happening all the time now. Countries have new advice for those returning to America … If I come back from Europe and am barred, can’t play my USA tour, all of the folks who bought tickets will not be able to come to a concert by me.”

Tickets for Celebrating Neil Young: From Harvest to Harvest Moon went on presale at 10am on April 3rd and general public tickets will be available from 10am on April 7th.

CELEBRATING NEIL YOUNG: FROM HARVEST TO HARVEST MOON

Friday, August 22nd

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, August 23rd

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, September 11th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Friday, September 12th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC