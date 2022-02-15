Another day, another unexpected twist in the Neil Young and Spotify story. The musician has moved to debunk a conspiracy theory that Pfizer has ownership over his music publishing.

In a new letter posted to his official website (as per Stereogum), Young has refuted the theory that the pharmaceutical corporation had any ownership over his music. “Pfizer has not invested in Hipgnosis Private Fund,” he wrote. “But a past Pfizer CEO is a senior adviser for Blackstone.”

For those unfamiliar with those names, Blackstone is an asset manager, while Hipgnosis Song Management currently owns 50% of the musician’s song catalogue. The companies launched a partnership at the end of last year to invest in songs, record music, music IP, and royalties.

“So much for big Pharma! So much for PHARM aid! Clever but wrong,” Young added. He also shared a press release from 2020 on Blackstone’s website announcing former Pfizer CEO Jeffrey B. Kindler as a new Senior Advisor to Blackstone.

Young also cleared up another point of misinformation in the letter entitled “Folks, clearing up some things.” He explained that his initial letter demanding Spotify remove his music catalogue was actually prompted by 270 medical professionals and not 270 doctors.

“I erroneously said they were doctors after having read disinformation on the internet,” Young wrote. “About a third of them were doctors. But many of the rest were nurses and hospital assistants. I respect and honor all those people and the work they continue to do as I write this. I read their whole letter.

I still support them. My mistake was calling them all doctors. I read and usually believe the Guardian and the Guardian made a rare mistake:

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The Guardian: “Menace to public health: 270 doctors criticize Spotify over Joe Rogan’s podcast” and Rolling Stone: “A Menace To Public Health: Doctors Demand Spotify Puts an End to Covid Lies On Joe Rogan Experience”

So I was misinformed too! Glad it wasn’t a life and death decision for me. I still stand beside the medical professionals and others who signed that great letter. I stand with them, at their side.”

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.