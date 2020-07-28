Neil Young has penned an open letter, revealing that he is reconsidering suing Donald Trump for using his music at his rallies over the past four years — despite Young’s vocal objections.

Trump has often used Young’s 1989 Freedom track, ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’. Young has begrudgingly acknowledged that he has no legal right to stop him, so long as the campaign foots the licensing fees bill.

Young’s latest letter, penned in response to the unrest in Portland, Oregon, has seen him reconsider his stance on not suing the president.

“I am changing my mind about suing President Trump,” he writes. “Reconsidering. I’m looking at it again. There is a long history to consider and I originally considered it, deciding not to pursue. But then President Trump ordered thugs in uniform onto our streets. His idea. He ordered it himself. This all DJT.”

“Trump has no respect for our military,” he continues. “They are now to be used on the streets of America against law-abiding citizens for a political charade orchestrated by a challenged president…These are thugs with no IDs shooting Americans on the streets. They are not our police. Our police should arrest these untrained thugs for breaking our laws.”

On July 8th, Young penned an open letter directed to Trump in response to the presidents Dakota rally. The letter saw the musician suggest that Trump listen to his scathing takedown song ‘Lookin’ For A Leader 2020′.

The reworked version of the ‘Lookin’ For A Leader’ — that was originally performed only once at a 2006 Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young concert in Camden, New Jersey, in response to the Bush presidency— see’s Young yearn for an Obama presidency, whilst condemning Donald Trump as an incompetent, racist leader. “We had Barack Obama and we really need him now,” he sings. “The man who stood behind him now has to take his place somehow/America has a leader building walls around our house/Don’t know Black Lives Matter and we gotta vote him out.”

