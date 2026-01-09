Neil Young has launched a fierce attack against Donald Trump in a new editorial published on his official website, the Neil Young Archives.

Per Rolling Stone, the Canadian-born artist opened his op-ed with an urgent call to action, writing: “Wake up, people! Today, the USA is a disaster. Donald Trump is destroying America bit by bit with his staff of wannabes, people with no experience or talent, closet alcoholic wife beaters, inexperienced leaders who only know how to lie to keep favour with Trump’s falseness so they can hold their unearned positions in his inept government, a Congress full of Republicans acting like idiots with no conscience…He has divided us. How did we elect these creeps who have no spin, no values, no conscience, no way to save the USA.”

Young’s editorial came days after the fatal shooting of a protester by an ICE officer in Minneapolis, which sparked protests across multiple American cities. The veteran songwriter addressed the escalating tensions, stating: “We need to take Trump at his word. Make America Great Again. It won’t be easy while he is trying to turn our cities into battlegrounds so he can cancel our elections with marshal law and escape all accountability.

“There was no ICE before Trump. No soldiers in the streets before Trump. Every move he makes is to build instability so he can stay in power…He knows nothing about love. He does not know you are. Use your love of life, your love of one another, your love of children and theirs and ours. Peacefully. Now.”

Young’s latest political statement follows his 2024 protest song “Big Crime”, which featured lyrics directly targeting Trump’s policies: “Don’t need no fascist rules, don’t want no fascist schools, don’t want soldiers on our streets, there’s big crime in DC at the White House.”

Beyond his political commentary, Young provided updates on his ongoing archival project work. The musician revealed he is currently developing the fourth volume of his Neil Young Archive box sets, which has led to the discovery of previously unreleased material, including a new rendition of the Blue Notes-era track “Ordinary People”.