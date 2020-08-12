Neil Young has unveiled plans to spend $20,000 on removing Facebook and Google logins from his Neil Young Archives website spurred by the belief that Facebook is influencing the election.

In an email sent out today, Young wrote, “Goodbye Facebook and Google buttons. We thank you immensely for bearing with us through this process. We know it’s not convenient, but we believe we will be better for it. ‘Quality whether you want it or not!’”

The email directed readers to an article published on the archives website, titled “NYA Days Away From Dropping Social Media Platform,”

The article delves into Neil Young’s decision to detach from Facebook. “Facebook knowingly allows untruths and lies in its political ads to circulate on the platform, while bots sow discord among users,” the article reads. “Sowing dissent and chaos in our country via political disinformation is something we can not condone. Simply put, Facebook is screwing with our election.”

Young continued, “The money we are spending to get out of this mess is designed to make it as easy as possible for our valued Facebook users to log in simply and securely to NYA without the social media platform involved in any way. It is in keeping with what we have been maintaining re: the irresponsible social media platform for the past two years.

“NYA strives to be a place where music lovers can get all of my music at its highest quality, while keeping up on news and views from around the world that we wish to share. We are primarily a music platform featuring all the background information, films, videos, and credits associated with each piece of music we present while offering unparalleled listening quality.”

Last month, Neil Young penned an open letter, revealing that he is reconsidering suing Donald Trump for using his music at his rallies over the past four years — despite Young’s vocal objections.

Trump has often used Young’s 1989 Freedom track, ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’. Young has begrudgingly acknowledged that he has no legal right to stop him, so long as the campaign foots the licensing fees bill.