Nelly has been arrested in the US on charges of drug possession and failing to obtain insurance.

According to a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol (as per Variety), the rapper was arrested early Wednesday morning in Maryland Heights.

The spokesperson revealed that Nelly was leaving a casino in the city when he was stopped for ID verification by the Missouri Gaming Commission. He was subsequently arrested for a previous warrant he had under his name for failure to obtain car insurance.

When they searched Nelly’s car, Missouri State Highway officers found ecstasy pills, leading them to also charge him for drug possession.

Nelly was taken to the Maryland Heights Police Department but was subsequently released.

Nelly’s arrest comes after he recently finished a tour across the US as the support artist for Janet Jackson. Their last show together came in Phoenix on July 30th.

Nelly last released an album in 2021 when Heartland saw him collaborate with country acts like Florida Georgia Line. He also recently signed with WME for global representation after touring with T.I., Ja Rule, and Ashanti.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

At the beginning of 2023, Nelly caused concern when a video of the artist went viral showing his eyes rolling back in his head while he performed at Juice Fest in Melbourne.

In the clip, Nelly could be seen half-heartedly rapping along to a backing track while he smiled deliriously and did some hand actions. Later in the clip, viewers could see Nelly’s eyes rolling back in his head while he gripped his microphone pole.

“My mans is rollin and someone off stage is signaling him to see if he alright, but he blaming it on the lights,” one person commented on the clip on social media. Another wrote, “This was hard to watch. His people should have cancelled that show.”