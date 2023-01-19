A video of American rapper Nelly has gone viral that shows his eyes rolling back in his head while he performs ‘Over and Over’ at Juice Fest in Melbourne over the weekend.

In the clip, Nelly can be half-heartedly rapping along to a backing track while he smiles deliriously and does some half-hearted hand actions. Later in the clip, viewers can see Nelly’s eyes rolling back in his head while he grips his microphone pole.

Nelly accused of being “high as hell” during performance in Australia. Man got the plug 🔌 pic.twitter.com/mprcRL2Syt — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 18, 2023

“My mans is rollin and someone off stage is signaling him to see if he alright, but he blaming it on the lights,” one person commented on the clip on social media. Another wrote, “This was hard to watch. His people should have cancelled that show.”

Nelly is yet to address the speculation surrounding the alarming clip, but did take to Instagram to thank “all of Australia for showing out” for the festival, adding: “Shit’s been amazing, and I can’t wait to finish out strong”.

Nelly has performed at the Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane locations of Juicy Fest, and is set to play at the Perth festival tomorrow night at Red Hill Auditorium in WA. Nelly is headlining the concert, along with Ne-yo & Ja Rule and they are joined by Bow Wow, Xzibit, Chingy, Pretty Ricky, Mya, Lloyd & Twista.

Last year, Nelly was criticised for telling Madonna to “cover up”. At the time, Madonna posted a number of images to the social media platform, in which she’s dressed in fishnet stockings and an embroidered jacket. In one of the photos she posed with her back to the camera, showing off a pair of black lace underwear.

Nelly then took it upon himself to leave a rude comment on the post, writing “Some things should just be left covered up.” The comment has since been deleted.

The uncalled for criticism did not go down well, and many commenters jumped to the ‘Like A Virgin’ singer’s defence. “@Nelly because she’s female? Would you comment on a Male artist? It’s ok though, her legacy far out-stands yours,” commented one user.

And, it wasn’t just Madonna fans that commented in support of her. Ja Rule jumped in to the comments section too, writing, “How can you not love Madonna?”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.