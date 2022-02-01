Nelly has become public enemy number one to Madonna fans – and feminists worldwide – after he commented on a photo of the singer and told her to “cover up”.

Madonna posted a number of images to the social media platform, in which she’s dressed in fishnet stockings and an embroidered jacket. In one of the photos she posed with her back to the camera, showing off a pair of black lace underwear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Nelly then took it upon himself to leave a rude comment on the post, writing “Some things should just be left covered up.” The comment has since been deleted.

The uncalled for criticism did not go down well, and many commenters jumped to the ‘Like A Virgin’ singer’s defence. “@Nelly because she’s female? Would you comment on a Male artist? It’s ok though, her legacy far out-stands yours,” commented one user.

“She don’t give a rat’s ass about your insignificant ageist, sexist, opinions. And y’all should really be looking at YOURSELVES and asking why the fuck u tryna cyber bully this person for the way she looks? It’s gross and giving boomer energy. @nelly this message is for you too,” commented another.

And, it wasn’t just Madonna fans that commented in support of her. Ja Rule jumped in to the comments section too, writing, “How can you not love Madonna?”

It’s not the first time Madonna’s been criticised on Instagram by a male musician for her choice of photos. In December the ‘Like a Prayer’ singer snapped back at 50 Cent after he publicly humiliated her for posting series of racy photos on Instagram.

Madonna published a bunch of photos of her posing in black lingerie on the social media app.

“Yo this is the funniest shit LOL,” he wrote. “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up.”

Unsurprisingly, Madonna didn’t appreciate the savage comment. She retaliated by posting a photo of her and 50 Cent together, along with a caption that addressed 50’s post.

“Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me!

“I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media, the least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult.

“You’r [sic] just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age,” she concluded. For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Watch ‘Like A Prayer’ by Madonna: