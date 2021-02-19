‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ remastered in 4K for all your rickrolling needs

The iconic Rick Astley classic ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ has been remastered in gloriously clear 4K for all your rickroll needs.

Prepare for the rickrolling experience of your life, thanks to one heroic (anti-heroic?) YouTuber. CNET discovered that a video from YouTube user Revideo that was originally uploaded at the end of last month, on January 31st, had found internet favour and was going viral.

Revideo said they used Topaz Video Enhance, an AI-powered program for upscaling video, to remaster the clip in 4K and RIFE (Floframes) to smooth it out to 60 frames per second. We always knew that AI would bring good and bad things and, honestly, we’re not sure which category this one falls into.

Seriously, we can’t emphasise enough how crystal clear this video is. The 80’s was a garish decade to look back at through grainier footage; this is next level. You can almost smell the hair product in Astley’s quiff. The fashion really pops onscreen.

The one thing that the internet seemingly never will give up is ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’. This new video has already been viewed over 400,000 times in just a few weeks. Could this be the second wave, the revival, of Astley fever? We know you’re not in high school anymore, where rickrolling was rife, but with this crisp 4K version, we think you should bring it back in the office for old time’s sake.