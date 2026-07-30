Silverchair obsession, sunset sets at the ocean baths and a free gig from Newcastle’s newest triple j champions are at the heart of New Annual’s newly unveiled 2026 program.

Running from September 25th to October 4th, the festival will turn Newcastle’s beaches, pubs, galleries, parks and beloved local landmarks into stages for 10 days of music, performance, art and ideas.

Hermitude will headline the Urthboy-curated ‘SOAK: Live at the Baths’ series, Ngaiire will lead the free First Night Art Party, and 2026 triple j Unearthed High winners Trophy Wyfe will perform following one of the festival’s Silverchair-fuelled ‘AUTO-TUNE’ shows.

The festival will open with the free ‘First Night Art Party’, which will spill across Laman Street alongside the opening of Newcastle Art Gallery’s Angela Tiatia exhibition, ‘Muse’. Future-soul artist Ngaiire will headline the night, joined by Aleksiah and Djanaba for a program centred on Pasifika creativity.

Newcastle’s own Trophy Wyfe, the 2026 winners of triple j Unearthed High, will also play a free post-show gig during the season of ‘AUTO-TUNE’.

Created by re performance collective, ‘AUTO-TUNE’ is a gig-theatre work steeped in Silverchair obsession, Y2K nostalgia and the particular joys and frustrations of growing up in a regional town. Told through original music, the production will be followed each night by free performances from local bands.

The city’s musical history will also be explored through Newcastle Museum’s ‘NM PUNK!’, which celebrates three generations of the local punk scene with live performances, exhibitions and hands-on activities.

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Elsewhere, legendary rock’n’roll photographer Tony Mott will look back on four decades behind the camera in ‘Through the Lens of Tony Mott’. The program will feature stories and images spanning Australian music royalty and international stars, from David Bowie and the Rolling Stones to Taylor Swift.

Festival Director Tory Loudon said the program had been designed around Newcastle’s identity, communities and landscape.

“New Annual could only belong to Newcastle. Every major work is shaped here – by its coastline, communities, and unmistakable character – creating experiences that couldn’t happen anywhere else,” Loudon said.

“This year’s program reflects a city that’s creative, confident and constantly evolving. It brings together remarkable local artists with leading voices from across Australia, all responding to this place with generosity, curiosity and imagination.”

Other highlights include Circa’s acrobatic production ‘Wolf’, Annabel Crabb and Leigh Sales’ live ‘Chat 10, Looks 3’ show, Ensemble Offspring and Nardi Simpson’s ‘Stories of Water and Earth’, and the return of the Spiegeltent to Civic Park.

The festival will also feature sunrise listening experiences, large-scale dance, theatre staged inside the Oriental Hotel, comedy, fashion, food, visual art and new works responding to Newcastle’s coastline and local histories.

New Annual attracted more than 50,000 attendees in 2025 and generated almost $3.5 million in local economic impact, according to City of Newcastle.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday, August 3rd, 2026. A large portion of the program is free, with low-cost ticketed events also available. The full program and ticketing details are available via the New Annual website.