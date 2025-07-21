A new country music festival, Strummingbird, is set to tour Australia in late 2025.

Organised by the team behind Spilt Milk, the festival will visit the Sunshine Coast, Newcastle, and Perth.

Presented by Kicks Entertainment and Live Nation, Strummingbird aims to blend classic country music roots with a modern edge, targeting both longtime country fans and new listeners.

The festival will kick off on Saturday, October 25th in Sunshine Coast/Kabi Kabi Country, before heading to Newcastle/Awabakal Country on Saturday, November 1st, and wrapping up in Perth/Whadjuk Country on Sunday, November 2nd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strummingbird (@strummingbirdfestival)

The full artist lineup is set to be announced on Thursday, July 31st. Alongside live performances, the festival will feature activities such as line dancing, food and drinks, themed merchandise, and a sideshow alley with a mechanical bull.

Strummingbird is part of Kicks Entertainment’s growing portfolio of events, which includes the Spilt Milk festival.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from Thursday, August 7th, with general tickets on sale from Friday, August 8th. More information and presale access are available at strummingbird.com.au.

The announcement comes after strong ticket demand for Spilt Milk’s 2025 return, which became the festival’s largest on-sale to date. The 2025 Spilt Milk lineup includes artists such as rap star Kendrick Lamar, Grammy winner Doechii, Sara Landry, Dominic Fike, and other notable acts such as Schoolboy Q and Mia Wray.

Strummingbird’s launch follows the cancellation of several major Australian festivals in 2024, including Splendour in the Grass and Groovin the Moo. It also follows Spilt Milk’s cancellation of its 2024 event, after hosting successful editions in previous years, featuring artists like Post Malone and Dermot Kennedy.

