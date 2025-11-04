New Found Glory have unveiled their latest single “Treat Yourself”, a driving pop-punk anthem that showcases the band’s return to their energetic roots.

The track serves as the latest preview from their highly anticipated album Listen Up!, scheduled for release on February 20th, 2026, via Pure Noise Records.

Guitarist Chad Gilbert describes “Treat Yourself” as “a fast, more west coast punk style song,” indicating a slight stylistic shift for the Florida-based outfit.

“It’s about how people are very hard on themselves when it comes to mistakes and failure and how a lot of that is put on by false expectations of the world and people around you,” he explained. The guitarist expanded on this theme, noting how individuals often forget their past resilience when facing current challenges.

“People seem to forget about the hard times they already have been through and conquered in their past, which should be a reminder that they are capable of getting through tough times,” Gilbert continued. “A reminder that we are our own worst enemies at times and we have to give ourselves a break. We gotta treat our own selves better.”

Their album announcement earlier this year generated considerable excitement amongst fans who have been eagerly awaiting new material from the pop-punk veterans. Previous singles include “100%” and “Laugh It Off”.

“The connection is so deep that you always end up acknowledging that it was a silly argument. And you always end up laughing, especially in the middle of the argument when someone pronounces something wrong or says something backwards. Life’s too short to get hung up on the little passing things,” they said of “Laugh It Off”.

On their forthcoming album, the band shared: “The overall message/theme of this album is to encourage hope through hard times, while also looking at the world as somewhat of a fly on a wall: seeing people’s fear, negativity, and stress about small things that only scratch the surface of what life will eventually – but bring in a hopeful way.

“We want to encourage hope that the hard times will bring growth and strength. So the music is super fun and anthemic and loose feeling. We’re singing loud and proud about the scars and not in a pity party sort of way.

“There’s also a lot of reflection. We’re looking back at the good ol’ days as reminders of all we’ve been through in life that led us to the people we are today. Sonically the album has that juxtaposition too. It’s fun pop melodies mixed with the heavier, riffed songs.”

New Found Glory’s “Treat Yourself” is out now.