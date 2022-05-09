A recent leak is reporting that Kendrick Lamar was ghostwriting for Baby Keem, Jay Rock, and other artists with a full list of the songs.
A new leak is claiming that Kendrick Lamar has been ghostwriting for TDE artists and more specifically, on a large amount of Baby Keem tracks. Some of the ghostwriting credits in the leak are quite large, such as Jay Rock’s verse on ‘Money Trees.’
The person who shared the leak on Reddit also included a snippet of information about Baby Keem’s verse on ‘Praise God’ and why some of the lyricism comes off as confusing.
In the week before Kendrick Lamar’s new album a leaker has come forth and posted multiple snippets of writing refs. Kendrick Lamar made Baby Keem. He claims he purchased these songs from someone in TDE’s camp who has been selling these songs to multiple people, which is why he has made these public.
The following video has the snippets posted, with Kendrick doing writing refs for
Jay Rock – Kings Dead
Khalid – The Ways
Baby Keem – So What
Baby Keem – BULLIES
Baby Keem – 16
He also claims he has refs for many TDE artists including refs. for 90095, Redemption, Blank Face & CrasH Talk, He’s specificially mentioned these Baby Keem tracks aswell
Money Trees (Jay Rocks Verse)
Baby Keem – Gang Activities
Baby Keem – Opinions
Baby Keem – A New Day
Baby Keem – STATS
Baby Keem – ROCKSTAR P
Baby Keem – BUSS HER UP
Baby Keem – NOT MY BRO
I’ve screenshotted the credits of each Baby Keem song mentioned via Spotify Credits and at this time none of the songs have writing credits for Kendrick
https://imgur.com/gallery/uORM5FV
Unrelated fact about Keem and writing refs, the reason Baby Keem says a bunch of nonsense on “Praise God” and has the line “I signed a few ****** I polished their dreams” is because his long verse was a writing reference for Kanye that he liked and just put in the song directly. the tame impala and bada ba boom stuff is just him trying to find a flow and was never meant to be released.