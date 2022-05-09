A recent leak is reporting that Kendrick Lamar was ghostwriting for Baby Keem, Jay Rock, and other artists with a full list of the songs.

A new leak is claiming that Kendrick Lamar has been ghostwriting for TDE artists and more specifically, on a large amount of Baby Keem tracks. Some of the ghostwriting credits in the leak are quite large, such as Jay Rock’s verse on ‘Money Trees.’

The person who shared the leak on Reddit also included a snippet of information about Baby Keem’s verse on ‘Praise God’ and why some of the lyricism comes off as confusing.