New Order have announced a new box set, celebrating their seminal 1983 record, Power, Corruption & Lies. Power, Corruption & Lies: Definitive Edition will be released on October 2nd.

The box set features an LP, two CDs, two DVDs and a book, presented in a gorgeous, limited-edition box designed by longtime collaborator Peter Saville.

Within the collection are the first remasters of the iconic album, drawn from the original analogue takes. There will also be previously unreleased recordings, a new 48-page hardback book of rare photographs, archival live and TV footage, and text from the band’s visual collaborator Warren Jackson.

The band are also set to release four individual 12” vinyl singles: ‘Blue Monday’, ‘Confusion’, ‘Thieves Like Us’ and ‘Murder’. All of which are aesthetically to die for.

Check out ‘Blue Monday’ by New Order:

Power, Corruption & Lies (for CD and LP) (2020 remaster)

‘Age of Consent’ ‘We All Stand’ ‘The Village’ ‘5 8 6’ ‘Your Silent Face’ ‘Ultraviolence’ ‘Ecstacy’ ‘Leave Me Alone’ ‘Power Corruption & Lies’ – Extras (CD)

Writing Session Recordings

*Previously unreleased



‘Age Of Consent’ * ‘The Village’ * ‘5 8 6’ * ‘Your Silent Face’ * ‘Ecstacy’ * ‘Leave Me Alone’ *

John Peel Session

‘Turn The Heater On’ ‘We All Stand’ ‘Too Late’ ‘5 8 6’

John Peel Session Outtake

‘Too Late’ (instrumental rough mix) *

New York Session Outtake

‘Thieves Like Us’ (New York demo #1) *

Writing Session Recordings

‘Thieves Like Us’ * ‘Murder’ * ‘Blue Monday’ * ‘Blue Monday’ *

Album Session Recordings

‘Blue Monday’ Instrumental outtake *

New Order – Power, Corruption & Lies DVD

DVD 1

Live Shows

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1982 -Recorded on 26th June, 1982

Rosehill Hotel, Kilkenny, Ireland 1983 – Recorded on 24th April, 1983

TV Sessions

BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1983

BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1984

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983

Recreation Centre, Tolworth, 1983

Tower Ballroom, Birmingham, 1983

First Avenue, Minneapolis, 1983

Uni-Mensa, Dusseldorf, 1984

Alabamahalle, Munich, 1984

Metropol, Berlin, 1984

Lonesome Tonight

DVD 2

Play At Home

Channel 4 documentary made by New Order

Live Show

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983