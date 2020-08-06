New Order have announced a new box set, celebrating their seminal 1983 record, Power, Corruption & Lies. Power, Corruption & Lies: Definitive Edition will be released on October 2nd.
The box set features an LP, two CDs, two DVDs and a book, presented in a gorgeous, limited-edition box designed by longtime collaborator Peter Saville.
Within the collection are the first remasters of the iconic album, drawn from the original analogue takes. There will also be previously unreleased recordings, a new 48-page hardback book of rare photographs, archival live and TV footage, and text from the band’s visual collaborator Warren Jackson.
The band are also set to release four individual 12” vinyl singles: ‘Blue Monday’, ‘Confusion’, ‘Thieves Like Us’ and ‘Murder’. All of which are aesthetically to die for.
Check out ‘Blue Monday’ by New Order:
Power, Corruption & Lies (for CD and LP) (2020 remaster)
- ‘Age of Consent’
- ‘We All Stand’
- ‘The Village’
- ‘5 8 6’
- ‘Your Silent Face’
- ‘Ultraviolence’
- ‘Ecstacy’
- ‘Leave Me Alone’
- ‘Power Corruption & Lies’ – Extras (CD)
Writing Session Recordings
*Previously unreleased
- ‘Age Of Consent’ *
- ‘The Village’ *
- ‘5 8 6’ *
- ‘Your Silent Face’ *
- ‘Ecstacy’ *
- ‘Leave Me Alone’ *
John Peel Session
- ‘Turn The Heater On’
- ‘We All Stand’
- ‘Too Late’
- ‘5 8 6’
John Peel Session Outtake
‘Too Late’ (instrumental rough mix) *
New York Session Outtake
‘Thieves Like Us’ (New York demo #1) *
Writing Session Recordings
- ‘Thieves Like Us’ *
- ‘Murder’ *
- ‘Blue Monday’ *
- ‘Blue Monday’ *
Album Session Recordings
‘Blue Monday’ Instrumental outtake *
New Order – Power, Corruption & Lies DVD
DVD 1
Live Shows
The Hacienda, Manchester, 1982 -Recorded on 26th June, 1982
Rosehill Hotel, Kilkenny, Ireland 1983 – Recorded on 24th April, 1983
TV Sessions
BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1983
BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1984
The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983
Recreation Centre, Tolworth, 1983
Tower Ballroom, Birmingham, 1983
First Avenue, Minneapolis, 1983
Uni-Mensa, Dusseldorf, 1984
Alabamahalle, Munich, 1984
Metropol, Berlin, 1984
Lonesome Tonight
DVD 2
Play At Home
Channel 4 documentary made by New Order
Live Show
The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983