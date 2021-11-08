New Order frontman Bernard Sumner launched a tirade against modern music during the band’s gig at London’s O2 this weekend.

Sumner and co. played a career-spanning set in a show that simultaneously livestream for fans around the world. It followed their big homecoming show in Manchester in September.

Sumner chatted to the crowd throughout but good rather serious at one point, as reported by NME. “It’s good to hear real music rather than this put together shit that’s inflicted on all of us these days,” he said snarkily.

I wonder which current artists he could be referring to? Do tell us more Sumner. It’s also hilarious that he was just bigging up how good his own band is during their own set.

The band ripped through a huge set of both New Order and Joy Division classics, playing the likes of ‘Blue Monday’, ‘Temptation’, and Bizarre Love Triangle’. They also played their most recent single, 2020’s ‘Be a Rebel’, their first song since 2016.

A couple of important New Order and Joy Division anniversaries are coming up. The latter’s compilation album Still will be reissued on vinyl next year to mark its 40th anniversary, while the 40th anniversary of New Order’s debut album Movement will be honoured on November 13th with the release of their Taras Shevchenko film on YouTube. It was filmed live at the Ukrainian National Home in New York City back in November 1981.

A second series of the official podcast Joy Division/New Order podcast, Transmissions: The Definitive Story, is also reportedly on the way, although no release date is available yet.

Check out ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’ (Live at the O2):

Check out ‘Disorder’ (Joy Division cover) (Live at the O2):