A second and final Sydney show has been announced for A Perfect Circle and Puscifer’s Australia tour this year.

After the first show at TikTok Entertainment Centre sold out, a new performance at the famous Carriageworks has been locked in for Thursday, December 10th.

This show will also be the final one added to the Australia and New Zealand tour.

Tickets for the Carriageworks concert go on sale from 10am local time on Friday, May 22nd. Click here for more details.

Formed by Tool’s Maynard James Keenan and guitarist Billy Howerdel in 1999, the tour will be the band’s first Australian trip since 2013 and the first New Zealand appearances in 22 years. Keenan will be pulling double duty at all of the shows as one-third of Puscifer.

The tour kicks off in Adelaide this December, followed by shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Auckland.

A Perfect Circle announced their return to the stage last year ahead of a massive European run, in what was their first headline outing since 2018, which kicks off this June.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Meanwhile, Puscifer will head to our shores on the back of their fifth studio album, Normal Isn’t, which was released last month.

Tickets to all other shows of the tour are on sale now.

A PERFECT CIRCLE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

WITH SPECIAL GUEST PUSCIFER

Friday, December 4th

The Drive, Adelaide

Sunday, December 6th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tuesday, December 8th

Riverstage, Brisbane

Friday, December 10th (NEW SHOW)

Carriageworks, Sydney

Friday, December 11th

TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney

Sunday, December 13th

Spark Arena, Auckland