Now just 48 hours away from the start of the tour, AC/DC have just released more tickets for their Australian stadium run.

The rock icons will start the Power Up tour of Australia in Melbourne on Wednesday night, followed by shows in Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane.

“AC/DC is back on home soil with the POWER UP Tour, and Australia is in for an unforgettable experience,” Promoter Christo Van Egmond of TEG Van Egmond said.

“After 10 years, the band is finally returning, and fans can expect nothing less than full-on, high-voltage rock and roll — this tour is going to absolutely rock!”

Check out all of the dates and venues below.

AC/DC 2025 Australian Tour

With special guests Amyl and the Sniffers (all shows), The Casanovas (Melbourne), Large Mirage (Sydney), Oscar the Wild (Adelaide), Southern River Band (Perth), Headsend (Brisbane)

Wednesday 12 November – Melbourne Cricket Ground, on sale TICKETEK

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Sunday, 16 November – Melbourne Cricket Ground, on sale TICKETEK

Friday 21 November – Sydney Accor Stadium, on local TICKETEK

Tuesday 25 November – Sydney Accor Stadium, on sale TICKETEK

Sunday 30 November – Adelaide bp Adelaide Grand Final, on sale TICKETMASTER

Thursday 4 December – Perth Optus Stadium, on sale 1pm local TICKETEK

Monday 8 December – Perth Optus Stadium, on sale TICKETEK

Sunday 14 December – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, on sale TICKETEK

Thursday, 18 December – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, on sale TICKETEK