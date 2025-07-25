A new trailer for the sequel to classic mockumentary This is Spinal Tap features the band turn it back up to 11 for one final concert.

The preview for Spinal Top II: The End Continues opens with highlights from the 1984 original before director Rob Reiner – playing Marty Di Bergi – reveals the reason behind the 40-year anniversary documentary: To reunite Michael McKean’s David St. Hubbins, Christopher Guest’s Nigel Tufnel, Harry Shearer’s Derek Smalls, and an unknown drummer for a final gig in New Orleans.

It follows the band members being lured back onto the stage after struggling to return to regular life following their break up.

The ongoing legacy of the original has garnered an all-star list of cameos of real-life rockers cameoing in the film. They include Paul McCartney (praising Spinal Tap lyric “pink torpedo” as “literature), Questlove (who rejects becoming the band’s drummer over the role’s fatal track record), and Elton John who appears during their triumphant reunion.

Other rumoured cameos include Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Paul Shaffer (reprising his role from the original), and more.

Reiner has revealed that the sequel would continue the improvised approach to the original, but with a firmer structure in place. He cited Martin Scorsese’s classic documentary The Last Waltz – covering Canadian-American rock outfit The Band’s final concert – as a major influence that Spinal Tap II is modelled after.

Reiner explained in a recent interview with Variety, the big challenge was coming up with a realistic reason for the band to reunite.

As he explained, the death of actor Tony Hendra, who played Spinal Tap’s manager in the original film, gave them the idea, “Well, what if their manager’s daughter inherited a contract that calls for one more concert?”

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues arrives in theaters on Sept. 12.