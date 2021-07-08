In mean as news, a New Zealand mum has reportedly named her three children after three metal greats: Metallica, Slayer and Pantera.

The news was reported by New Zealand documentary filmmaker and actor David Farrier (Dark Tourist), who took to Twitter to share his metal scoop.

“Proud to report that a New Zealand mother has named her children Metallica, Pantera and Slayer,” wrote Farrier. “She told me, ‘It’s not easy raising three of the heaviest bands.’”

The filmmaker, who admits he was sceptical about the names after noticing Metallica’s middle name was “And Justice For All”, had to investigate further and went as far as seeing the birth certificates.

“I reached out to the Registrar-General himself, asking if there are any restrictions naming babies after band names, or albums,” wrote Farrier. In response, New Zealand Registrar-General Jeff Montgomery to which he responded, “There are no restrictions on naming babies after bands or albums, as long as the word used is not generally considered to be offensive or does not resemble an official rank or title.”

Farrier didn’t name the mother, but he did share a photo of her, writing, “I think it’s important to note (as you can see in the photo in my article) this mother is also a big fan of crossbows, which are also truly metal, and she deserves our complete and utter respect for this (and for raising three kids).”

