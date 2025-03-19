Trigger warning: The following article contains references that may be triggering. If you’re struggling, please know help is available to you, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

A police investigation is underway after a 31-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted at The Rogue Scholar in Newcastle, prompting the venue to wipe its social media accounts as public scrutiny intensifies.

Per Newcastle Herald, the alleged incident occurred on Saturday, March 15th, when a man, believed to be in his 50s, allegedly headbutted Britt Michell on the dancefloor, sending her “glasses flying.”

Michell sought help from venue staff and urged them to call the police, but according to her fiancée, Hayley Goldie, no authorities were contacted at the time despite Michell being assured authorities had been called following the violent incident.

In a statement to Tone Deaf, NSW Police confirmed an investigation commenced the day after the alleged assault.

“On Sunday, March 16th, 2025, officers attached to Newcastle City Police District commenced an investigation following reports of an alleged assault in Newcastle West,” NSW Police’s statement reads.

“Police were told that about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 15th, 2025, a 31-year-old woman was assaulted by an unknown man at a licensed premises on Union Street, Newcastle West. The man is described as being aged in his 50s, of medium build, with brown hair styled into a mullet. He was last seen wearing a white and blue flannelette shirt, with blue jeans.

“As inquiries continue, anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”

The Rogue Scholar initially released a statement claiming the attacker had been removed and that authorities were contacted. However, when NSW Police refuted this claim, the venue deleted its statement along with its Facebook and Instagram accounts amid growing backlash from the public.

Goldie, who shared Michell’s story on social media, said the couple has been inundated with messages from other women who’ve experienced similar violence in Newcastle’s nightlife scene.

“What we weren’t expecting was how many women have been in touch to share their experience of similar nights out in Newcastle,” Goldie told Newcastle Herald.

“One woman told us how she was punched five times at another venue just weeks ago. It seems like there’s this underlying acceptance that if you’re a woman going out in Newcastle, being assaulted is just something that happens… and that’s unacceptable.”

Adding to the backlash, Newcastle band Radio X announced on Facebook this week they would no longer play at The Rogue Scholar after alleging that one of their members’ partners was sexually assaulted outside the venue in January.

Goldie accused The Rogue Scholar of gaslighting Michell into thinking the situation was being handled, only for her to later learn that no report had been made.

“She was led to believe that the police were taking care of it and that she could leave the venue,” Goldie told Daily Mail Australia.

“The security guard then told her that the police were never there, never called, and that nothing would probably come of the assault.”

Michell, who has previously been the victim of an attack in Sydney in 2017, said the incident has left her physically and emotionally shaken.

“I do feel I am targeted because I look different,” she said.

“I think there is a certain demographic that feels threatened by me, and overall it seems to be the older generation of men. I don’t know if it’s because I represent a strong woman, or I challenge them on traditional gender roles, or they think I am a boy. I don’t understand it, and it’s really sad.”

Michell and Goldie are now working with local organizations to launch a rally to raise awareness about violence against women in Newcastle.

“If we can educate people and hold men accountable for their actions, maybe we can make it safer for women in Newcastle,” Goldie said.

“We want to make it clear that enough is enough. How many women have to be assaulted or even killed before something changes?”

The Rogue Scholar has been contacted for comment.