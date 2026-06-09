Niall Horan is bringing his world tour to Australia.

The Irish singer-songwriter will play shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane next February, accompanied by Jude York (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 18th at 2pm local time, with fan club and partner pre-sales beginning on Monday, June 15th.

“I always love coming back to Australia, so I’m absolutely buzzing to finally announce ‘Dinner Party Live On Tour’ for February 2027,” the former One Direction member says.

“The support from Australian fans has always been amazing, and I can’t wait to get back over there and play these new songs for you. We’ve got a bigger and better show planned, four albums worth of tunes to get through, and a few surprises up our sleeves. It’s going to be a really special run.”

Horan is touring in support of new album Dinner Party, which arrived last week (June 5th).

Today’s tour news comes after Horan teased an Australian visit on the latest episode of the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast.

“I’ll be down early next year for sure,” he said. “We haven’t got to the announcement part of it yet, but there’s no doubt I’ll be down, [and] I can’t wait.”

Horan added that Australia is his “favourite place in the world” as he’s “always felt very much at home.”

“I think we’ve got a very similar sense of humour, we’re quite similar people and I just always felt love considering how far we are away from Australia,” he continued. “You just feel right at home the minute you get there and I genuinely like, no jokes, I just love being there, I love playing the shows down there.

“The Australians have always been really good to me, taking me under their wing. So I’ll be down early next year. Tell your mother, tell your sister, tell your auntie and uncle, I’m coming down.”

Niall Horan 2027 Australia Tour

Fan club pre-sale begins Monday, June 15th (1pm local time)

Telstra pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 16th (1pm local time)

TEG Live pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 17th (1pm local time)

Ticketek pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 17th (1pm local time)

Qantas pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 17th (1pm local time)

Spotify pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 17th (1pm local time)

General sale begins Thursday, June 18th (2pm local time)

Ticket information available here

February 10th

Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

February 12th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

February 16th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

February 19th

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD