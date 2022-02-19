Former One Direction star Niall Horan has thanked airline staff after falling “extremely ill” on a flight home to London from Los Angeles.

Niall, who is due to appear on Ireland’s Late Late Show, took to Twitter to thank the staff at British Airways for their assistance after he required their help, writing, “Thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me.”

British Airways official Twitter page replied: “Thanks for your lovely comments about the care you received from our crew on your flight, Niall. We’ll be sure to pass on your thanks to them.”

Fans took to the comments to wish him well, with one writing: “Hopefully you’re okay now!! Thank you to the staff for taking care of you!!”

Another added: “So sorry to hear you were not well! And when you’re stuck on a flight, too? Ugh, that just makes it worse.”

While Niall didn’t elaborate on how he fell ill, one onlooker told MailOnline that the ‘Slow Hands’ singer was seen wearing “wet, cold towels around his head and neck.”

“On final descent he was vomiting quite violently.”

They added, “The crew were indeed superb, could not have done any more for him, and called ahead for BA Special Services to meet him on the plane and escort him through the border and to baggage reclaim.

“He actually very kindly signed an autograph for me to give to a friend whilst we were waiting for our bags, and could not have been more polite and welcoming. He seemed a little bit better at baggage reclaim.”

It seems the singer is on the mend, with his scheduled appearance on the Late Late Show set to go ahead.

