It turns out that Niall Horan is very fond of Melbourne indeed.

The pop superstar discussed his memories of the Victorian city as he promoted his newly announced Australian tour with KIIS 101.1’s Jase & Lauren.

“I used to spend a lot of time (in Melbourne) but the pandemic stopped that,” Horan revealed. “Everyone was living there. All of my best mates, a few of my cousins. I think we are down to two mates there now but at a point there, there was 16 of us there.”

As for why Horan’s Irish brethren love Melbourne so much, the former One Direction singer had some theories. “Good money on the sites. If it gets above 30 degrees, you get the day off. If a rain drops, you get the day off as well,” he said.

Horan’s connection with Melbourne actually ran so deep that he once got to control the lights of the iconic Eureka Tower.

“I’ll tell you a funny story actually,” he told the radio hosts. “This building over your left shoulder, the tallest one over your shoulder (The Eureka), my cousin used to have a property company and he used to be a property manager for like big Melbourne buildings along the river. He used to have this app in his phone where he could change the colour of it.

“I’d have it in my pocket and he would go tell someone that we could change the colour of the building. We would on the spot be changing the colour of the Eureka Tower.”

Horan will be back in his beloved Melbourne on his Australia tour next year. Following a quick trip to New Zealand to perform in Auckland on April 26th, he’ll then head to Brisbane and Sydney before a final show at Rod Laver Arena on May 3rd.

“We started working on it a while ago. You know getting the agents and promoters and that kind of stuff. Trying to get dates and venues and all of that kind of stuff. It’s intense putting it together,” Horan said of his upcoming tour.

“It’s important to map it out in a way that doesn’t kill you. I want to enjoy it. If I’m getting on a plane for 24 hours, I don’t want to just get up and leave, like I want to actually see where I’ve travelled before. It will be intense, but I’ll still enjoy it.”

It will be Horan’s second headline tour of Australia, following his world tour in 2018. Tickets to the 2024 tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 2nd at 10am local time.