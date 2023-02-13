Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their album Push the Sky Away in a big way. The band’s 15th studio album was released on February 18th, 2013, and was performed at a special show three days later at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre. A decade later, the live recording of that show is being provided to fans via Spotify or email for a limited time only. Fans can also watch the band perform ‘Mermaids’ from the Fonda Theatre and check out a video showcasing the creation of Push the Sky Away. Cave and co. have also launched a new website dedicated to their landmark album, featuring exclusive video and audio content, lyrics, and merchandise.

In a press release, Cave spoke highly of his band’s album. “Push the Sky Away was the start of a new, wild adventure for the Bad Seeds,” he says.

“The record marked a departure from our previous approach to creating music and marked the beginning of a new way of writing, characterized by a kind of controlled improvisation. Although the shift was divisive to some extent, it was the necessary reinvention that the Bad Seeds desperately needed. For that reason, Push the Sky Away continues to stand as one of my most loved albums by The Bad Seeds.”

Push the Sky Away was also well-liked by critics at the time. “This particular Bad Seeds record – spacious, humid, dimensional – is as much the product of multi-instrumentalist Warren Ellis and his weather-vane aesthetic as it is of Cave himself,” The Guardian wrote in a four-star review.