Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds have unveiled “Frogs”, the second single from their highly anticipated album, Wild God.

This track follows the album’s title track “Wild God”, which narrates the journey of a deity across the planet. “Frogs” draws on biblical themes, specifically referencing the first murder mentioned in the Bible – Cain’s killing of Abel.

Describing his connection with the song, Cave says, “The sheer exuberance of a song like ‘Frogs’, it just puts a big f*cking smile on my face.” His enthusiasm suggests that the track holds a special place in the upcoming album, which is the band’s 18th studio release and the first since 2019’s Ghosteen.

“I hope the album has the effect on listeners that it’s had on me,” Cave shared in a statement. “It bursts out of the speaker, and I get swept up with it. It’s a complicated record, but it’s also deeply and joyously infectious. There is never a master plan when we make a record. The records rather reflect back the emotional state of the writers and musicians who played them. Listening to this, I don’t know, it seems we’re happy.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Cave shared, “I think the energy that we’re trying to find in our music needs to come from somewhere else other than basic rock & roll.

“There’s a lot of energy in the new record, but it’s not done as a rock & roll group, by which I mean guitar-orientated music. Warren and I have been looking for ways to create music that has that kind of visceral energy about it. It’s not that we don’t know how to do energetic rock & roll — everybody knows how to do that stuff — I think we’re just looking at different ways to get to the emotional core of what I’m trying to write about.”

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds’ “Frogs” is out now. Wild God is out August 30th (pre-save/pre-order here).