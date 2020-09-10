Nick Cave has shared a new trailer for live show film Idiot Prayer – Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace ahead of its upcoming cinematic release.

Having originally been streamed online back in July, tickets for the film’s extended cinematic release are on sale from today.

The film is set to air in dozens of cinemas across Australia from November 5, as well as over 20 countries worldwide.

The film sees Cave performing stripped-back renditions of some of his biggest hits, including those from the Bad Seeds and Grinderman discography.

The setlist is also set to include a number of tracks from Cave’s latest album Ghosteen, as well as four songs that were not screened during the original livestream.

On top of the cinematic version, Cave is also set to drop Idiot Prayer as a live album on November 20, which will be available on vinyl, CD and streaming services.

Today’s decidedly atmospheric trailer depicts Cave walking to his piano in an empty Alexandra Palace, before breaking into a powerful rendition of ‘Jubilee Street’.

Speaking of the show prior to its initial release, Cave revealed he felt as though he was “rediscovering” his own songs by performing “deconstructed” versions of them.

“I loved playing deconstructed versions of my songs at these shows, distilling them to their essential forms – with an emphasis on the delivery of the words,” he said.

“I felt I was rediscovering the songs all over again, and started to think about going into a studio and recording these reimagined versions at some stage – whenever I could find the time.”

He continued, “then, of course, the world went into lockdown. The Bad Seeds’ global 2020 tour was postponed. Studios shut down. Venues shut down. And the world fell into an eerie, self-reflective silence.”

Tickets for Idiot Prayer in cinema can be found here.

Watch the trailer for Idiot Prayer – Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace: