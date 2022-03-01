In light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have cancelled their shows in the two countries in support of Ukraine.

In a joint statement, the group tweeted: “In light of current events, we have no choice but to cancel our shows in Russia and Ukraine which were due to take place this summer.”

The band also supported Ukraine and called out the Russian violence against its people: “Our thoughts and love go out to the brave people of Ukraine, their heroic leader, and all those suffering from this senseless war.”

“Ukraine, we stand with you, and with all those in Russia who oppose this brutal act,” the band said. “We pray that this madness is brought to a close soon.”

pic.twitter.com/e4cRYjAWQW — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (@nickcave) March 1, 2022

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds aren’t the only musicians to have shown support for Ukraine in light of Russia’s invasion. In recent days, AJR, Green Day, Oxxxymiron, Yungblud, and Franz Ferdinand have also called out Russia’s actions and cancelled upcoming concerts in the country.

“I cannot entertain you when Russian missiles are falling on Ukraine – when residents of Kyiv are forced to hide in basements and in the metro, while people are dying,” Oxxxymiron said in a statement.

Scottish act Franz Ferdinand also showed support for Ukraine in a series of tweets, saying: “We love Russia. This great country has inspired our band through its art and literature and since we first played there seventeen years ago, we have built a rich and deep relationship with our Russian fans.”

“Since Thursday morning, we have spoken to many of our friends in Russia via social media and have encountered unanimous opposition to this violence and solidarity with our Ukrainian friends. We know you see the madness of your country’s leadership. We know you do not want war.” they said.

