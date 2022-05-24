Nick Cave has touchingly thanked fans for their support following the tragic loss of his son Jethro a couple of weeks ago.

Jethro passed away earlier this month at the age of 31, sadly the second child Cave had lost following the 2015 death of his teenage son Arthur. “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time,” Cave said in a statement at the time.

He’s now followed that up with a short note of thanks to fans for all their kind messages since Jethro’s passing. “I have no question for you today. I just wanted to send my heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of Jethro. All I can do is offer the collective love of all who read your letters,” someone wrote to Cave on his Red Hand Files website.

Cave responded: “Many others have written to me about Jethro, sending condolences and kind words,” he wrote. “These letters are a great source of comfort and I’d like to thank all of you for your support.” He also added that he’d return to the Red Hand Files in the coming weeks.

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds have several European tour dates coming up, including a set at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound on June 4th (see full dates here).

After the European tour with the Bad Seeds, Cave is returning to his home country in November for two special shows at Victoria’s Hanging Rock alongside Warren Ellis. The shows are part of the state’s ALWAYS LIVE initiative and will feature Courtney Barnett in support.

Cave and Ellis will play songs from the pair’s 2021 album Carnage, which was nominated for Best Adult Contemporary Album at last year’s ARIA MUSIC Awards.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.