Jethro Lazenby, the son of Bad Seeds lead Nick Cave, died at the age of 31.

Nick Cave has just announced that his oldest son Jethro has just died at the age of 31.

Cave released this statement on his son’s death, “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”

The cause of death is currently unknown.

Jethro was born in 1991 to Nick Cave and Beau Lazenby, just 10 days before Cave’s second son, Luke, was born to Viviane Carneiro. Jethro grew up in Australia and didn’t meet Nick Cave until he was eight.

“It was a difficult time, but it turned out great in the end,” Nick told a journalist in 2008. “To my eternal regret, I didn’t make much contact with Jethro in the early years, but I now have a great relationship with him.”

In a 2012 interview, Jethro Lazenby commented on the rocky start to his relationship with his dad: “It didn’t start off that great, having all this shit with my dad and being in his shadow.”

In April, Jethro was found guilty of unlawful assault after physically attacking his mother back in March of 2022, “While standing in front of the victim the accused has then reached forward and grabbed both the victim’s shoulders with his hands,” said a police officer, per the Herald Sun. “He lunged forward and kneed the victim to the face and nose, causing bleeding and bruising.” His lawyer announced that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. He was jailed and released last weekend. He was previously convicted of assault in 2018, against his then-girlfriend.