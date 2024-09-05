Big news for fans of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood will be joining the band as their bassist for the 2025 UK and European tour.

Announced on September 4th via Instagram, Greenwood steps in for long-time Bad Seeds member Martyn Casey, who’s had to sit this one out due to illness.

“Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are sad to announce that due to illness, Martyn Casey will not be joining the forthcoming UK and European tour. Colin Greenwood will stand in on bass for these shows. The band sends Martyn their love and best wishes,” the band wrote.

Greenwood is no stranger to performing alongside Nick Cave.

The Radiohead bassist previously played with Cave during his Carnage tour and contributed to the band’s latest album, Wild God, which dropped on August 30th.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ described the album as “a lush, orchestral production wrapped around those familiar dark tales” while praising the 18th album for balancing “classic Nick Cave with the unexpected.”

Recently, Cave opened up about the emotional depth behind the new album, saying, “These days I feel a more urgent need to connect with people.” That sentiment is all over Wild God, which features standout tracks like “Joy” and “Frogs.” Rolling Stone Australia praised the record as “a blend of classic Cave darkness and unexpected orchestral touches.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

With Greenwood on bass, the 2025 tour is shaping up to be something special. As one of the most distinctive bassists in modern rock, having played on landmark Radiohead albums like OK Computer and Kid A,.

The tour starts in Berlin on September 15th and will hit cities across Europe before wrapping up in London on November 10th.

This will be the first major tour for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds since the release of their 18th album Wild God, and fans can expect to hear plenty from the new album along with their iconic hits.